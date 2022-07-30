Birmingham man charged after multiple shootings
- Published
A man has been charged after a series of shootings in Birmingham this week.
Sameer Khan, 26, of Highfield Road, is accused of opening fire at properties in the Alum Rock area of the city almost every day between Sunday and Thursday.
No-one was hurt in the shootings, West Midlands Police said, but they are believed to have been targeted attacks.
Windows were shattered and doors were damaged in the attacks, which happened in the early hours, the force said.
Three of the firearms discharges were in Highfield Road in the early hours of 24, 25 and 28 July.
The fourth shooting happened in College Road on 27 July.
Mr Khan is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later, where he is charged with:
- Conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life
- Possessing a firearm banned firearm, namely a .44 Smith & Wesson revolver
- Possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate
- Possessing a firearm when prohibited for five years
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk