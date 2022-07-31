Commonwealth Games pub bombings tribute prompts apology
Organisers of the Commonwealth Games' opening ceremony have apologised after featuring the names of people killed in pub bombings without families' consent.
Twenty-one people died when bombs were detonated in Birmingham pubs in 1974 and no-one has been brought to justice.
Campaign group Justice4the21 said they were not consulted about a decision to engrave victims' names on the headpiece of the giant mechanical bull.
Organisers admitted not involving the families had been a mistake.
In a letter they said their "intentions were honourable and respectful" but apologised "unreservedly" for not seeking families' permission beforehand.
"The artistic director of the opening ceremony has contacted the families and apologised for any hurt," Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward said.
"This was about highlighting those that have suffered injustice in the past and these people certainly and their families have suffered injustice.
"What we wanted to do was tell out history warts and all," he said. "We didn't want to avoid the negative side of the history of Birmingham as well as celebrating the Birmingham of today."
The bull was a major part of the opening ceremony.
After being heaved into the Alexander Stadium by actors representing underpaid women chain-makers, its armour bearing the names of victims was later removed as it was tamed.
The families said the tribute had been "very moving" but it was "a pity no-one bothered to inform us or explain to the audience who the names belong to".
An inquest found the 21 victims had been unlawfully killed when IRA bombs went off at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs on 21 November.
Six men, known as the Birmingham Six, were wrongly convicted in what was branded one of the country's worst miscarriages of justice. No-one else has been charged.
