Man appears in court over Birmingham shootings
A man has appeared in court charged with a string of shootings in Birmingham.
Sameer Khan, 26, of Highfield Road in the city, has been accused of opening fire at properties in his own street and others in Alum Rock - almost every day between 24 July and 28 July.
No injuries were reported, West Midlands Police said.
Appearing before magistrates, he was remanded in custody to next appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 29 August.
Three incidents are said to have happened on Highfield Road in the early hours of 24, 25 and 28 July, with a fourth said to have taken place on College Road on 27 July.
Mr Khan has been charged with:
- Conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life
- Possessing a banned firearm, namely a .44 Smith & Wesson revolver
- Possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate
- Possessing a firearm when prohibited for five years
