Jail for Chelmsley Wood attacker who punched and choked woman
- Published
A man has been jailed after verbally abusing, punching, choking, biting, kicking and stamping on a woman who he left unconscious.
The 40-year-old victim was left with a broken jawbone and eye socket following the assault at his home in Chelmsley Wood, West Midlands.
Carl Tymon, 48, also attacked the victim's friend as she tried to help her.
He was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court to five years and six months.
Tymon, of of Loyns Close, Solihull, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Many of her teeth knocked out during the attack in March, West Midlands Police has said.
He has also been ordered to pay a victim surcharge fee of £190.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk