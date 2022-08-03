Wolverhampton girl born at 25 weeks writes charity book with mum
A girl born at 25 weeks has helped her mum write a charity book to help other parents who experience premature labour.
Shemayne Walker from Bushbury, Wolverhampton, had an emergency caesarean section in November 2014.
Ms Walker described daughter Naiyana as looking like "a tiny baby bird" when she was born weighing 1lb 8oz.
The duo's book, called "My neonatal journey", is to raise funds for The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust.
The work tells the story of how Naiyana goes from an ill baby to a thriving seven-year-old girl, and is also a thank you from the pair for the care they received at the neonatal unit at New Cross Hospital, run by the trust.
Naiyana said: "I hope that families read the book and see that their baby can grow big and strong like me."
Ms Walker, 37, could not take her baby home for five months and said visiting the neonatal unit became her "obsession".
Naiyana had three operations and was also on a ventilator during that time.
"I wanted to be as involved in her care as I could possibly be," Ms Walker said.
"It is a short story to introduce people to Naiyana's journey. Niayana is now thriving but at the time when she was born it was very much an hour by hour, day by day case.
"I wish I could have seen how well she would do in the future then, to give us hope."
