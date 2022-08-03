Cable theft at Tyseley causing severe rail delays
The theft of signalling cables has blocked rail lines between Birmingham Snow Hill and Tyseley.
Services between Banbury, Leamington Spa, Stratford-upon Avon and Birmingham were likely to be affected, said National Rail.
Disruption was set to continue until 15:00 BST, it added.
Tickets are being accepted by other operators and replacement bus services are running.
Passengers are being urged to check journeys before travelling.
No stations between Kidderminster and Dorridge are being served, says Chiltern Railways.
Buses are running between Shirley and Stratford-upon-Avon, Dorridge and Solihull, Birmingham Snow Hill and Leamington Spa, and Stourbridge Junction and Worcester.
