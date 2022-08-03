BBC Birmingham to relocate to Digbeth's Typhoo Tea factory
- Published
BBC Birmingham has announced it will move out of The Mailbox and into new premises built at the former Typhoo Tea factory.
The broadcast centre at the heart of Digbeth's creative quarter is expected to be ready for staff by 2026.
Director General Tim Davie said the move would "give our teams the best facilities and technology to serve audiences for decades to come".
The cost has not been revealed but is less than staying at its current home.
All the teams at The Mailbox - including Midlands Today and BBC Radio WM - will relocate, along with Newsbeat and Asian Network News which move to the city later this year.
Digbeth Loc Studios, the future home of MasterChef, will also be based on the same site.
The factory site in Bordesley Street is derelict after it shut down in 1978. Once plans are approved it will undergo a major regeneration into the broadcaster's most sustainable and flexible centre.
"Moving our Birmingham headquarters to Digbeth is going to help build the creative success of the region - drawing new investment and production to the Midlands - and sits at the heart of the BBC's Across the UK plans to deliver significant increases in editorial spend and decision-making outside London," Mr Davie said.
"This decision is one of a number of exciting announcements which strengthen our commitment to the region, including the relocation of programmes like MasterChef and Newsbeat."
Head of BBC Midlands Stuart Thomas said: "This is the perfect home for the BBC in the Midlands, a building steeped in history now waiting to come back to life in one of the most up and coming, creative districts in the country.
From 2026, the BBC Birmingham base is moving to a new purpose-built broadcast centre at the former Typhoo Factory site in Digbeth's new creative quarter👏— BBC Birmingham (@BBCBhamPR) August 3, 2022
All of the teams currently based at The Mailbox, including @BBCNewsbeat and @bbcasiannetwork, will move to the new site 🤩 pic.twitter.com/r00t77IIbG
West Midlands mayor Andy Street said the move would "act as the catalyst for the wider regeneration of Digbeth to become a global creative quarter".
"It will also act as a magnet for young creative talent right across the West Midlands and the wider UK," he added.
Leader of Birmingham City Council Ian Ward said: "As the BBC clearly recognises, this is a city on the up and our creative industries will have a big role to play in this golden decade of opportunity for Birmingham."
The development site, which has been approved by the BBC Executive and BBC Board, is subject to legal agreements over the coming months.
