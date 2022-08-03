Ronan Kanda stabbing: Murder charge after boy, 16, killed
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton.
Ronan Kanda, 16, was attacked on Mount Road, Lanesfield, shortly after 21:00 BST on 29 June, West Midlands Police said.
Joseph Whittaker, of Raven Hays Road in Birmingham, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Three other people, including two 16-year-olds, have previously been charged with the boy's murder.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.