Albert Jarrett: War veteran Commonwealth Games baton bearer dies
- Published
A celebrated war veteran, who was a baton bearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, has died.
Aged 98, Albert Jarrett became the second oldest person to carry the Queen's Baton when it was in Solihull on 26 July ahead of the Games.
He was born in Jamaica in 1924 and came over to the UK to join the RAF during World War Two.
Announcing his death the National Caribbean Monument Charity thanked him for his military service.
The charity said before his death it had informed him work on its planned monument, which "he had hoped to see erected", would begin on 7 September when ground would be broken at the National Memorial Arboretum.
Described as the "Jamaican community's Captain Tom Moore", the Birmingham resident became one of the directors of The Forgotten Generation (TFG) a charity set up to honour British African and Caribbean military personnel.
In June he attended Downing Street with fellow RAF veteran, Donald Campbell, where they were recognised for the project which highlights service to the UK by British African and Caribbean people.
Each were given a Points of Light award.
They were both born in Jamaica and separately served as engineers with the RAF; Mr Jarrett during WW2 and Mr Campbell from 1969.
They set up the TFG initiative in June 2021 to preserve the testimony of older veterans from British African and Caribbean backgrounds and to educate young people about them.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk