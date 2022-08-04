Ronan Kanda stabbing: Joseph Whittaker remanded in custody
An 18-year-old man accused of murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton has been remanded in custody by magistrates.
Ronan Kanda, 16, died after being attacked on Mount Road in the Lanesfield area on 29 June.
Joseph Whittaker, of Raven Hays Road in Birmingham, did not appear before magistrates in Walsall earlier and his case was dealt with in his absence.
He will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.
He is also charged with possession of a bladed article.
Three other people, including two 16-year-olds, have previously also been charged with the Ronan's murder.
