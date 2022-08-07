Birmingham Commonwealth Games sand rake dancers: 'Viral reaction is crazy'
Dancers who have been entertaining the crowds at the Commonwealth Games beach volleyball said the popularity of their moves was "mind-blowing".
Chris Clark and James Lambert join a team raking the sand in between games, but instead break out into an improv freestyle to music from Queen.
The rakemen, as they have become known, said they have found the television commentary about them "hilarious".
"They had no idea it was going to happen," Mr Clark said. "It's funny."
"We knew about it all along," Mr Clark, who is with AMCK Dance, said.
"We just feel our full Freddie Mercury, they're [the audience] just jumping around smiling. It's so nice to see."
"We're not volunteers, we're dancers," Mr Lambert added.
"We just love to get involved and make the audience happy, give them a little laugh and cheer them up in the middle of the Games."
He said the reaction to their performances had been "crazy".
"We've been looking at the views on TikTok and Facebook and it's mind-blowing," he said.
"We were doing the ordinary routines that we have and then we just come on and improv, just freestyling.
"It's all about the volleyballers we're just here to make the audience happy and give them a little laugh."