Wolverhampton chop shop linked to dozens of car thefts
A "major chop shop" discovered in Wolverhampton could be linked to the thefts of dozens of vehicles, West Midlands Police has said.
The force said it found parts, including engines, from stolen cars and motorbikes when it searched a unit at Central Trading Estate on 27 July.
No arrests have been made in connection with the police operation.
The force said it was trying to identify the vehicles involved.
Officers carried out the search after reports of "suspicious activity" at the site.
They said they identified parts belonging to cars reported stolen in Bristol, Cheltenham and Wolverhampton, and a motorbike stolen in Codsall.
Ch Insp Will O'Connor said: "This appears to be a major chop shop discovery.
"The unit was packed with car parts and initial examination of engines has shown several taken from stolen vehicles."
