Roadworks to stop Dudley bottlenecks set to begin
- Published
The next phase of roadworks designed to beat bottlenecks in Dudley borough is set to begin.
The £1m project takes in several junctions in Dudley, Sedgley and Cradley.
The programme starts in Brierley Hill on Monday, and as well as junctions includes upgrades to the existing pedestrian crossing on Level Street.
Dudley Council said the work was likely to cause "some delay" to traffic.
During the project, there will be shut lanes, temporary traffic lights and closure of access to Central Way from Level Street for approximately 10 weeks.
Once complete, there will be further works outside Merry Hill and in Cradley to round out the scheme.
Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for public realm, said: "Congestion on our roads is a big problem across the region.
"We've already rolled out much of the programme, and we will be able to begin the next phase in Brierley Hill during the quieter summer holiday period.
"We know that road improvements often cause delay to road users and we ask people to bear with us during this short period while we improve roads for the long term."
Dudley Council was awarded a grant for the scheme from the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).
The work in Brierley Hill would complement existing work in and around the area as part of the government's Future High Streets Fund, the council said.
