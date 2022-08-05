Dozens of memorial plaques stolen from cemetery
Dozens of bronze memorial plaques have been stolen from a cemetery.
West Midlands Police said it had alerted local scrap metal dealers after the thefts at Bilston Cemetery in Wolverhampton.
The force said it mirrored another theft in July in which 50 bronze plaques were taken from graves in Merridale Cemetery.
It said the thefts would have a "devastating effect" on grieving family members.
More than 30 of the plaques, each measuring 24 inches by 18 inches, were taken from Bilston on Wednesday.
The city council said it took the precaution of closing a number of other sites early that evening to prevent further thefts.
Steve Evans, the authority member responsible for the local environment, said it was "another absolutely deplorable act".
