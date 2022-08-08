Historic listed building in Wolverhampton to become flats
A historic grade-II listed building is to be turned into flats.
The Grade II-listed premises in Queen Street, Wolverhampton, is believed to have housed the city's first dispensary, opening in about 1826.
Permission has been granted for partial conversion into four one-bedroom flats but preserving as much of the historic fabric as possible, architects said.
It was one of the remaining buildings of quality in the city, they added.
The building was given listed status in 1949 and is also recorded as being a post office and an orphanage, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"Internally, any historic features will remain and the exterior of the building will be refurbished and the windows made good," a heritage statement by Paul Simkin of Wolverhampton-based Thorne Architecture said.
"This heritage asset is significant because of its age and proximity to adjacent listed buildings.
"This is one of the remaining buildings of quality in Wolverhampton and specifically Queen Street. Originally a residential street with some civic buildings, the conversion of the building restores some of this character."
