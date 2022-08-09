Wolverhampton fan accused of abusing Rio Ferdinand faces retrial
- Published
The jury in the trial of a football fan accused of racially abusing former England defender Rio Ferdinand has been discharged for legal reasons.
Wolverhampton Wanderers supporter Jamie Arnold, 32, from Stone, Staffordshire, will face a retrial at a later date.
Footage shown to Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday allegedly showed him making a racist gesture towards Ferdinand when Manchester United played Wolves on 23 May 2021.
Mr Arnold has denied any wrong-doing.
He had been accused of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress to Ferdinand by using "threatening, abusive or insulting" words or behaviour towards him.
Ferdinand, an ex-Manchester United player, was working at the game as a television pundit for BT Sport and gave evidence from the witness box on Monday.
The court heard Mr Arnold had allegedly made a monkey gesture towards Ferdinand, who was up on a gantry area above the Billy Wright Stand.
Ferdinand told the court that although he noted the man's "more aggressive body language", he did not see a monkey gesture or hear any abuse.
Judge Simon Ward discharged the jury part-way through second day of the trial.
No date has been fixed for the retrial of Mr Arnold but it is expected to take place at the same court.
