Commonwealth Games: 'You could feel the excitement', says bus driver
- Published
Driving for the Commonwealth Games had a "buzzing" atmosphere with the "massive influx of passengers", a bus driver says.
National Express driver Lee Maxfield, said "you could just feel the excitement" for the games.
Extra drivers came "from all over the UK, from Scotland to Devon", to run shuttle services to the stadiums, organisers said.
Six hundred extra buses were provided and more than 650,000 journeys made.
Visitors travelling to the games received free transport, as train, tram, cycle, and bus operators all saw record breaking numbers of passengers across the 11 days of the games.
The shuttle services travelled from Birmingham city centre to the Alexander Stadium and to Edgbaston cricket ground.
They also ran from the Hawthorns to Sandwell Aquatics Centre and from Coventry city centre to the Coventry Stadium & Arena.
Birmingham New Street recorded its busiest day since opening, with over 255,000 rail passengers travelling on 6 August, Transport for West Midlands said.
The extra services were "a lot of effort but were very well organised", with passengers getting on the buses "with face paints and flags", Mr Maxfield said.
Council leader Ian Ward hopes the games will "leave a real green legacy" and "shows what can be achieved through affordable public transport".
