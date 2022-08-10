Canal kayaking among Birmingham's heritage week plans
Kayaking along Birmingham canals or touring a whistle factory are two of the events planned for the city's annual heritage week.
More than 150 walks, talks and tours will feature from 9-18 September.
Among the highlights, people will have the chance to sketch the city or have a go at bell-ringing, organisers said.
"Heritage Week is about discovering how Birmingham's past continues to influence the city today," co-ordinator Irene De Boo added.
Many museums in Birmingham will either open for free or putting on special events.
Visitors will also be able to visit faith centres including Birmingham Central Mosque, a Quaker meeting house and a Jewish synagogue.
