Fires break out at former quarry site in Rubery

Several fires have broken out at a former quarry site.

West Midlands Fire Service said it had sent more than 35 firefighters to tackle "several seats of fire" at the former quarry site near Rubery.

Woodland and shrubs caught fire at the site shortly after 20:00 BST, the fire service added.

It has advised members of the public to avoid the area. Thick plumes of smoke have been seen billowing from the scene.

