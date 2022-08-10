Rubery quarry fire believed to have been started deliberately
A large fire at a former quarry is believed to have been started deliberately, fire investigators said.
The blaze broke out at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday at a former quarry off Cock Hill Lane in Rubery, West Midlands.
West Midlands Fire Service said they received more than 60 calls and sent 35 firefighters to tackle several seats of fire at the site.
At its height, an area of grass, trees and gorse measuring 200m (656 ft) squared was involved in the blaze.
Watch commander Paul Crockett, from Northfield fire station, said due to the very dry ground, the area was still at risk of catching fire again.
"It's not just dry on the top but it's dry a good six inches below this," Mr Crockett said. "Being the kind of ground it is, it's a very peaty ground, so it gets dry."
Residents on Chaddersley Close and Brookdale Close reported the fire was getting close to their homes and the fire service said properties were temporarily evacuated while crews worked to stop the fire spreading.
A total of six main jets, three hose reel jets and beaters were used to tackle the blaze.
The majority of firefighters left the scene shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
