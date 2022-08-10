Heatwave: Earlier bin collections across Midlands as temperatures soar
A number of councils are bringing forward bin collections amid concerns about soaring temperatures.
Residents across the West Midlands have been asked to leave their rubbish out no later than 06:00 BST to allow crews to work at the cooler part of the day.
It comes after the Met Office issued a four-day amber extreme heat warning with temperatures set to reach up to 35C (95F).
The changes will be put in place on Thursday and Friday.
Earlier bin collections will affect those living in Walsall, Worcester, Nuneaton, Bedworth, Redditch and Shropshire.
In Dudley and Herefordshire, councils have asked also people to leave their refuse and recycling out by 05:30.
"It's really helpful for our crews to be able to go out and finish their rounds an hour earlier than usual to avoid the hottest parts of the day," said Nicola Percival, Herefordshire Council's waste services manager.
Similar initiatives are being deployed in other parts of the country too, including Nottinghamshire and Leicester.
Bin collections may be suspended altogether if the weather becomes too hot for crews, councils have warned.
The amber alert is the longest the Met Office has issued since it introduced the warning system in 2021.
While temperatures this week will remain below last month's record highs, this heatwave could last longer, the Met Office added.
