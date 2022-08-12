Birmingham LGBTQ+ choir in appeal for post-pandemic concert
An LGBTQ+ choir which performed at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony has appealed for new members to join them.
Birmingham's Rainbow Voices group have been preparing for their first full concert for more than two years due to the Covid pandemic.
Samantha Sutor, from the group, said membership was affected by coronavirus and now they wanted to bounce back.
"We don't mind who you are, how you identify, just come in and enjoy yourself," she said.
When they appeared in the Games' opening ceremony in Birmingham in July, stars including Joe Lycett and Lenny Henry showcased them in social media videos.
Member Lesley Pattenson said they felt it was great they had featured in the event.
"We want the UK to show how inclusive it is and the fact that there is a gay choir there... it feels really important that we were there," she said.
Their post-pandemic celebratory concert is due to take place in Moseley on 4 September before they appear at Birmingham Pride.
Member Naomi Rowe said it would be amazing to have new recruits.
"I have been in some kind of singing group since I was 13 because there is no other feeling like that," she said.
