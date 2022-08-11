Moseley Park caravan blaze 'started by arsonists'
A large fire that broke out in a Birmingham park on Wednesday was started deliberately, police believe.
The caravan blaze spread to 50 picnic tables, 10 leather sofas and three trees in Moseley Park, West Midlands Fire Service said.
Emergency crews were called to the scene off Alcester Road, just after 20:00 BST, and smoke rising from the fire could be seen around the area.
The Moseley Park Trust confirmed the site was closed until further notice.
The park is due to host the annual Moseley Folk and Arts Festival, from 2-4 September, which features a mix of traditional and contemporary music.
Smoke from the blaze could be seen from about a mile away in Edgbaston, where cricket teams Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave were competing in The Hundred.
Moseley and Kings Heath Police team tweeted: "Officer were at the scene as the fire service arrived.
"Mater will be recorded as arson."
The 300-year-old park is run by a charitable trust.
