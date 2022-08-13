Sparkhill Park: Man stabbed and five others hurt
A man has suffered stab wounds and another a suspected fractured eye socket during "large-scale disorder", said police.
Police have brought in stop-and-search powers in part of Birmingham after Friday's violence in Sparkhill Park.
"Up to 60 people, some armed with weapons, were understood to have gathered off Stratford Road just before 9pm," West Midlands Police said.
Officers recovered a knife, hammer and chain in the park.
The 26-year-old who was taken to hospital with stab wounds was not seriously injured, the force said. Four other men, aged between 27 and 52, suffered injuries which were also not serious.
Police said they were examining the weapons found to help establish "who was involved and what triggered the violence".
The stop-and-search powers, under Section 60, cover an area around Sparkhill and Swanshurst Park until midnight on Saturday.
Police will be patrolling the park and surrounding area over the weekend.
"We don't use Section 60 powers lightly but we must do all we can to reduce the risk of further disorder. Our priority is to protect the public," a force spokesperson said.
