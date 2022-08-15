'Severe weather' cancels West Midlands Railways services

Passengers were warned on Twitter of the problems on the line between Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street

Rail commuters faced further travel chaos as West Midlands Railways cancelled services and blamed the weather.

Passengers were advised there were no trains were running between Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street.

The rail operator cited "severe weather" as the reason for the cancellations which lasted until about 09:00. Full services have now resumed.

Overhead line problems at Birmingham caused severe delays on Sunday.

A Met Office extreme heat warning has been in place for a large part of England and Wales for four days - making it the lengthiest alert since the system was introduced last year.

Rail operator Avanti West Coast has also introduced a reduced timetable due to staff shortages, affecting passengers in the West Midlands.

It plans to run four trains an hour from London Euston, including one to Birmingham, the company said.

