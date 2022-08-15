Ex-teacher jailed for sexual attacks on young girls
A former teacher from Solihull has been jailed after preying on vulnerable young girls in a string of sexual attacks spanning two decades.
Peter Jenkins, 53, pleaded guilty to 15 charges including rape, indecent assault, sexual assault, unlawful sexual intercourse and inciting a girl to commit an act of gross indecency.
The offences took place between 1984 and 2005, police have said.
He was sentenced to 13 years in jail on Friday at Warwick Crown Court.
Jenkins first confessed his crimes to a solicitor in 2020, who informed West Midlands Police, the force said.
An investigation was then launched to find four woman that he admitted abusing as young girls.
One of his victims was a 12-year-old girl, who Jenkins befriended while he was at university and another was abused when he became a school teacher, police said.
Jenkins used to run a church holiday club with his wife that led to a teenage helper becoming a babysitter for the couple.
Following years of grooming he began abusing her when she was 16 years old, the force added.
'Position of trust'
As well as jail time, Jenkins, also known as Peter Greenham, will be placed on the sex offenders register for life.
Welcoming the sentence, Det Con Gemma Rowan, commended the "strength and power" of the victims for speaking up and supporting the prosecution.
She said: "We know that Jenkins groomed these girls at a time in their lives where personal circumstances made them vulnerable and he used his position of power and trust to abuse them."
