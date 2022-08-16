Black Country Living Museum's pub recreation hailed as 'unbelievable'
- Published
A museum's recreation of an Edwardian pub, demolished 21 years ago, is "unbelievable", a former resident said.
The Elephant and Castle pub in Wolverhampton was recreated at the Black Country Living Museum and opened to serve drinks and history on Tuesday.
Debbie and Roy Mincher lived at the pub from 1973-1977 and said the recreation "brought back lots of memories".
Mr Mincher said his mum "loved the place to bits, she was so upset when it got demolished".
"It's fantastic, that's all I can say," he added.
The Elephant and Castle was built in 1905 and demolished in 2001.
John Purchase became the landlord in 1978 and said the recreation was "magic".
"When they pulled it down, it really hurt me," he said.
The former Banks pub stood on the corner of Stafford Street and Cannock Road, a busy bus interchange, and so would have been recognisable to locals.
Bosses at the Black Country Living Museum said they had wanted a corner pub that would "really stand out" at their site and the Elephant and Castle fit the bill perfectly.
Mr Purchase's daughter Lisa Newell would help out "bottling up" and said the opening of the recreated pub was a "very emotional day".
"It is literally like stepping back in time, so it was quite an amazing feeling," she said.
"It was so long ago, but because it was such an iconic pub, our memories are still really really fresh."
The recreation has been set in the 1960s, at which time the pub had a separate smoking room with slightly higher prices.
Historians were so dedicated to authenticity, they even replicated the yellowing on the walls and ceiling from nicotine stains.
"We wanted something that would really stand out for people, that would provide us with space that we need to welcome more visitors, to tell new stories," historian Simon Briercliffe said.
"We have all sorts of stories that we have learned about this pub and that it was a haven for drinkers all over the world, including Ireland and south Asia and the Caribbean," he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk