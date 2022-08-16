Epilepsy patient passes driving test after complex surgery
An man with epilepsy says he finally has independence after complex surgery to control seizures allowed him to pass his driving test.
David Knowles, 40, had the brain operation eight years ago.
Rules meant the computer programmer from Birmingham was unable to take his test unless he was seizure-free for two years.
But twice since learning to drive he had a seizure, setting him back each time.
Coronavirus lockdowns then led to further delays.
But eventually he was able to take the test and since passing on Tuesday, plans to take his young family on regular campervan trips.
Mr Knowles said that as soon as he passed, his wife, Hannah, "gave me a shopping list to go to the supermarket".
"Which," he added, was "understandable given she's heavily pregnant."
He said he never thought he would be able to drive after living with epilepsy since childhood.
But he underwent lesion resection, which involved inserting electrodes into his brain to detect electrical activity and carefully removing abnormal tissue.
Mrs Knowles said the couple's day-to-day life was easier since the treatment.
"I'm not anxious all the time thinking when's he going to seize," she said. "It's a massive difference."
