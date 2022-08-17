Father taken ill during girl's ventilator treatment hearing
A man had to be treated by paramedics during a hearing to decide whether his daughter's life-support treatment can continue.
The six-year-old has a rare and incurable neurological condition and is being treated at Birmingham Women and Children's NHS Trust.
Medical experts say continuing her treatment is not in her best interests.
At a High Court hearing in London, her parents have been arguing she should be moved to a palliative care regime.
The Family Division heard the girl, who cannot be identified, was born in Lebanon after her parents fled Syria as refugees. She became ill four years ago after moving to England.
Her condition means she is unable to walk, sit or stand and has spent two thirds of the year on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.
Her parents have accepted she will not recover but want to continue her treatment at home using a portable ventilator.
However the trust's representatives said it no longer considers it in her "best interests to continue giving her invasive ventilatory support".
'Our decision'
Her father had been giving evidence at the time of his medical episode and told the judge, Mr Justice Hayden, the girl was not currently on a ventilator.
He said his daughter would be happier at home on long-term ventilation, adding: "It is our decision, we would not torture her".
Mr Justice Hayden said doctors felt continued ventilation "would not be to prolong her life but would be to protract her death" and added medics had "genuine deep affection" for the girl.
The judge, who last month ruled that doctors could stop providing life support treatment for 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, had been due to make a decision on Wednesday.
The proceedings were halted when the girl's father was taken ill and are due to resume on Monday, when her mother is expected to give evidence.
