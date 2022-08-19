Firefighters to ride 1,000 miles after boy, 3, battles cancer
- Published
A team of four current and ex-firefighters are gearing up to ride 1,000 miles to raise money for cancer charities.
The nine-day challenge sees the group, known as The Four Amigos, cycle from Lands End to John O'Groats on Saturday.
Peter Haslam, Steve Horsley, Richard Beech and Steve Nutt make up the fundraising crew.
It comes after Mr Haslam's son, Ted, was diagnosed with Burkitts Lymphoma at the age of three.
The toddler, from Sutton Coldfield, has been left confined to a wheelchair following a battle with the stage 4 cancer.
His family received the devastating news after Ted began experiencing extreme pain in his lower back.
Father-of-three Mr Haslam said: "By the time he was diagnosed after eight days it was too late to save his spine because the tumour was doubling in size every 25 hours and by this time it was 10cm long."
Further challenges faced the family after they were mistakenly told Ted would need palliative care.
The 49-year-old ex-Marine added: "This period was the toughest time we have ever faced."
Ted was given the all-clear just before his fourth birthday following nine months of intensive chemotherapy and two months in Stoke Mandeville Spinal Centre.
During his battle, he was gifted a handbike by Cyclists For Charity as well as soft play equipment from Molly Olly's Wishes, something the family said made a huge difference following his treatment.
The four firefighters, from Sutton Coldfield, Tamworth and Pelsall, now plan to raise money for Molly Olly's Wishes, The Firefighters Charity, Cyclists For Cancer and The Royal Marines.
Richard Beech, 54, from Tamworth said: "Saddle sores, wind, rain and hills are all part of the challenge."
Molly Olly's Wishes, Warwickshire-based charity, works to support children with terminal or life-threatening illnesses and their families help with their emotional wellbeing.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk