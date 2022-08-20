Uniforms charity struggling due to energy bills
A charity that offers school uniforms at cheap prices has said it is struggling due to high energy costs and soaring demand.
Vale Clothing Project said it had helped more than one million families across Birmingham and further afield since it opened two years ago.
It sells donated items for 50p or £5 for a blazer.
However, Jodi Dunstan, from the charity, said volunteers could no longer afford to wash and iron items.
"With the finances, there's no way we can wash and dry them like we used to," she said.
"I've also gone through two washing machines and two tumble driers - I just can't afford to do it now."
Ms Dunstan said the charity also urgently needed to find larger premises.
The cost of living has hit many families across the country, with inflation recently rising to 10.1%.
A new law is set to come into force next month designed to protect parents from rising uniform costs.
