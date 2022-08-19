West Bromwich smoke plume blows close to M5, fire service warns
A huge plume of black smoke from a blaze in the West Midlands has the potential to affect the M5, the fire service says.
Sixty firefighters are tackling the fire in Kelvin Way, West Bromwich, which involves large amounts of baled cardboard near to industrial units.
Nearby residents were asked to keep doors and windows shut as a precaution.
Twelve fire engines are at the scene, along with West Midlands Ambulance Service.
On Friday afternoon, the fire service said it estimated the blaze involved 300 tonnes of "compacted, baled cardboard".
West Midlands Fire Service's control team had taken more than 110 calls about the incident as of 16:15 BST.
Sean Hurley, who works at nearby Lewis Foods, said he noticed the fire at about 14:45 BST and at around 15:15 BST he "heard a big bang".
"We could feel the heat from it," he said. "We have now closed as we didn't know what's in the smoke and it's too close."
Road closures are in place.
