Plans for 550 new rental homes in Birmingham approved
- Published
More than 500 new rental homes on a four-acre site in Birmingham have been given planning permission.
Plans have been approved for six residential buildings in Digbeth arranged around over an acre of private gardens, developer Goodstone Living said.
They will include about 22,000 sq ft of shared internal amenity space.
The developer has secured planning permission from the city council for 550 homes.
The design and procurement of the scheme has started and building work is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year.
Goodstone Living said the project would provide one, two and three-bedroom apartments "which considerably exceed the minimum size standards required" by the council.
The shared internal amenity space will include a gym, office space, private dining rooms and rooftop terraces.
