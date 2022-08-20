Police appeal after biker killed in Birmingham crash
- Published
A thirty-three-year-old man has died after his motorbike collided with a car in the Stechford area of Birmingham on Friday.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Station Road, at the junction with Yardley Fields Road, at about 15:15 BST.
The driver of the blue Skoda Octavia involved in the incident stopped at the scene, West Midlands Police said.
The force appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
