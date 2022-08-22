Thousands turn out for Wolverhampton's soapbox racing event
- Published
A soapbox race event drew more than 15,000 spectators into Wolverhampton, organisers said.
Krazy Races saw amateur teams compete in handmade karts to win prizes and raise money for charities.
They tackled a 350m (383yds) course of chicanes and obstacles in the city centre on Sunday which wound past the former Beatties department store.
Organisers launched the Krazy Races in Shrewsbury in 2019 and said that event raised more than £20,000 for charities.
As well as trying to be the fastest kart on the day, teams also competed to be the best-dressed and have the best-designed soapbox kart.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.