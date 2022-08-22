Judge to rule on girl's Birmingham ventilator treatment
- Published
A High Court judge is set to decide whether a six-year-old girl with an incurable condition will continue to receive ventilator treatment.
Lawyers acting for Birmingham Women and Children's Hospital say she should be moved to a palliative care regime.
But her parents, who left Syria eight years ago, want her to receive long-term ventilation.
They want to care for her at home, using a portable ventilator.
After hearing evidence in the Family Division of London's High Court, Mr Justice Hayden said he aimed to deliver a ruling later this week.
The court heard the girl, who cannot be identified, had been born in Lebanon after her parents left Syria as refugees.
Specialists told the court she was dying from a rare and progressive neurological condition.
Nageena Khalique QC, representing the hospital trust, said the girl could no longer walk, sit or stand and had spent two-thirds of this year on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.
"This is a very cruel condition," Miss Khalique said.
"We have now come to a stage where the trust no longer thinks that it is in [the girl's] best interests to continue giving her invasive ventilatory support."
Barrister Ian Brownhill, for the girl's parents, said the couple accepted their daughter would not recover, but did not agree a "ceiling of care" should be imposed.
"Instead, they submit that long-term, at-home ventilation should be attempted, or the current pattern of treatment should continue," he said.
Mr Justice Hayden heard the girl had spells when she was not on a ventilator, during which she was constantly supplied with oxygen.
Her father told the judge he understood the doctors' point of view, but said his daughter would be "happier" at home on ventilation.
And her mother said the child had a "smile on her face" when at home and added: "I am asking you for your mercy."
