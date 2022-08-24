Solihull: Former leukaemia patient warns of 'vague' symptoms
A woman is urging people to recognise symptoms of leukaemia after undergoing special treatment following a shock diagnosis as a student.
Sophie Wheldon, 24, from Solihull, said she dismissed her lingering chest infection, headaches and neck pain as stress while she studied.
But after seeing her GP and then going to hospital, she was diagnosed with the blood disease in 2018.
Leukaemia UK said fewer than 1% of people were able to identify symptoms.
Four of the most widely reported symptoms included fatigue, bruising, unusual bleeding and repeated infections, the charity said.
Leukaemia UK has joined with fellow charity Leukaemia Care to urge people to be aware of possible symptoms, saying early diagnosis could save lives.
Ms Wheldon, from Chelmsley Wood, was studying biology in 2018 when she became ill and her GP advised she went to hospital, warning her that her neck pain could be meningitis.
She said she went from being seen in A&E to being immediately moved to the "majors" ward with hourly blood tests, full-body CT scan and "what I now know was a bone marrow biopsy".
After the biopsy, her symptoms persisted and she returned to see the consultant where she learnt she was "classed as terminally ill" until she was told she could be eligible for a particular type of treatment - CAR-T therapy.
The process involves taking out part of a person's immune system and white blood cells and manufacturing them to essentially recognise and target the cancer cells, Ms Wheldon said.
Ms Wheldon said she was the first person in the West Midlands to have the treatment, which was the day after her 21st birthday in June 2019.
"When [the cells] came back, there was just this tiny little bag - that was what would save my life," she said. "A 20-second infusion - it is so crazy to think that it's even possible."
After undergoing regular checks on her blood, she said she was told in July 2019 "you are in complete remission", which she said was "literally the best day ever".
Her immune system has been affected by the treatment, but she said she was just "grateful to be here" and urged people to be aware of tell-tale signs.
"The symptoms of leukaemia can be so vague and easily overlooked, but always trust your instinct," she added.
Fiona Hazell, chief executive of Leukaemia UK, said: "It's extremely worrying that less than 1% of Brits are able to identify the most common symptoms of leukaemia, when 28 people are diagnosed each day in the UK."