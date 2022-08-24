Arrest after cyclist's death two days after Pype Hayes collision
A man has been arrested following the death of a cyclist two days after being struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing.
The collision occurred on Chester Road in Pype Hayes, Birmingham, on Sunday night and the cyclist, 45, died in hospital, West Midlands Police said.
After an appeal for the driver to come forward, a 34-year-old man attended a police station on Tuesday evening.
He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A vehicle thought to have been involved in the collision has been seized.
It will be forensically examined as part of the investigation, the force added.
The man remains in custody on Wednesday for questioning.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes said despite the arrest, officer were keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened.
"Our first thoughts are with the family and friends of the cyclist at this most difficult time.
"Specialist officers are providing them with support and keeping them briefed in this fast-moving investigation.
"Although a man has been arrested, our enquiries continue to establish the exact circumstances of this fatal incident."
