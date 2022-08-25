Aston Villa reveal CGI plans of redeveloped ground

Villa Park currently has a capacity of 42,785 but the redevelopment would see an increase to more than 50,000

Aston Villa has released a host of CGI images illustrating plans for the future of Villa Park.

After holding a public consultation exercise in June and July, the football club is set to submit a planning application at the end of August.

Proposals include an increased stadium capacity of more than 50,000.

Aston Villa's CEO Christian Purslow said the CGI images showed the club's vision, including a new "commercial destination".

He said the hub, to be known as Villa Live, would provide a community space for fans to visit during matchdays and at other times.

Villa Live includes a new club shop

Villa Live at the North Stand also includes a new club shop, food and drink options, recognition of the club's history, as well as a multipurpose space.

Aston Villa says the redevelopment of Villa Park is part of the regeneration of the area

The club's plan aims to support the regeneration of the Aston area and begin with a £100m-plus investment in the first phase of improvements to Villa Park.

If the planning application is successful, Villa aims to start work in late 2023 and complete construction towards the end of 2025.

About 10,000 residents, businesses, stakeholders and fans took part in a consultation programme

"We have received a hugely positive response from the local community, our supporters and other stakeholders and are confident that this project will transform both the stadium and the local area," Mr Purslow said.

During consultation, about 10,000 residents, businesses, stakeholders and fans took part.

