Man killed in Pype Hayes hit-and-run was 'one in a million'
- Published
A cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Birmingham has been named as 45-year-old Joseph Hanlon.
Mr Hanlon was struck by a car at a pedestrian crossing on Chester Road, in Pype Hayes, on Sunday and died in hospital on Tuesday.
His family said he was "one in a million" and hit out at the "callous, heartless hit-and-run driver".
A 34-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released, police said.
"We are all totally devastated at the tragic, needless loss of our beloved Joe," Mr Hanlon's family said in a statement.
"You touched the hearts of so many, such a loving, always happy character with an amazing smile, truly one in a million."
They said he was "loved by all your family and friends" adding the family was "broken hearted and will miss you every day, but will carry you in our hearts forever more".
West Midlands Police said officers had seized the vehicle believed to have been involved in the crash for forensic examinations.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk