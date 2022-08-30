Birmingham mum’s bid to raise money in daughter’s memory
- Published
A mother has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds in memory of her baby daughter.
Milly was aged just one when she died in 2015 at Birmingham Children's Hospital with a rare heart defect.
Her mother, Emma Hill, set up Magic of Milly to support other bereaved families and has so far raised over £140,000.
She said she wanted to keep her daughter's memory alive.
Milly was "vivacious" and "loved her life" her mother said.
"She was just very brave, very strong... considering she was nearly two she went through more in her two years than I did in my whole life, but still she smiled," Mrs Hill said.
"She brought life to the hospital all the time. Nurses that were having a bad day would come into the hospital and they would pick her up and she would just make them smile.
"Just a happy little girl and obviously we miss her dearly."
On Sunday, the Magic of Milly held an event at Sutton Coldfield Town Hall, which took inspiration from Milly's favourite TV show Strictly Come Dancing.
The event saw eight contestants involved with the charity teamed up with local dancers. They had been training since May and danced to songs with meaning to the family.
"She was obviously very little... so I think it was the music, the lights - she loved watching it on the TV," Mrs Hill said.
"When we lost [Milly] I lost my way a little bit and I needed to find a way of keeping her memory alive and keeping her in my life."
The charity organised an event every year until the pandemic, and this year saw its return after two years.
"We just do whatever we can to make the worst time of people's lives a little bit better," she said.
"We hope by doing the work we do, we will make a little bit of difference to other people's families."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk