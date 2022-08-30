Human remains found in skip at Tipton Cemetery
- Published
Human remains have been found inside a skip at a cemetery.
The discovery was made at Tipton Cemetery in the West Midlands on Saturday evening.
West Midlands Police are investigating and said the remains will undergo forensic and archaeological analysis.
The area has been cordoned off for further searches but police said the remains are not being linked to a criminal investigation at this stage.
The cemetery, which is run by Sandwell Council, is open as usual. The authority has been contacted for further comment.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.