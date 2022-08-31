Ella Swann inquest: Teen's swimming death 'accidental'
The death of teenager who suffered a seizure while swimming was accidental, a jury has recorded.
Ella Swann, 14, died on 2 March, two days after she was found at the bottom of the pool at North Solihull Sports Centre.
She had a history of epilepsy which she had managed with medication for many years.
Birmingham and Solihull Coroner's Court heard Ella was a "ray of sunshine" who touched many lives.
The consultant who treated her at Birmingham Children's Hospital said she had suffered a chronic seizure.
'Organ donation saved lives'
During the inquest, the teenager was described as an "excellent student" with a passion for drama, music and sport, and a keen swimmer who often attended sessions three or four sessions a week.
Some time between 21:00 BST and 21:05 on 28 February, she had been swimming in lane and it was some seconds before her fellow swimmers noticed she had not reached the rope at the finishing line.
She was brought to the surface and leisure centre staff began first aid while paramedics were called, who then continued treatment before she was taken to hospital.
During chest compressions Ella began vomiting which hampered CPR, blocked her airways and led to her brain being starved of oxygen, the hearing was told.
The consultant said that due to the seizure, Ella lost consciousness which led to cardiac arrest and the effects of drowning.
On Wednesday, the jury recorded a conclusion of accidental death.
Offering condolences to Ella's father, senior coroner Louise Hunt said: "There is nothing I can say to address the pain you and your family go through every day.
"She touched so many lives and saved lives after her donation of her organs."
