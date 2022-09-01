Bhangra star Balwinder Safri remembered as 'legend'
- Published
The family of a Bhangra star who died said he would be remembered as a "legend".
Balwinder Safri, from Handsworth in Birmingham, first achieved success in the 1990s with the Safri Boyz band.
He had heart surgery in April and fell into a coma, but regained consciousness in July and was moved to a rehab clinic. He died just a few days later.
His partner of 17 years Nikki Davitt said he was very popular and his family intended to continue his legacy.
His funeral was held in Sandwell last week and was attended by fans and friends from all over the world.
"Obviously he'll be remembered as a legend, 100%," said Ms Davitt, who helped nurse the 63-year-old.
"Stuff that he's done, you know, the legacy that he's carried. We'll continue to carry his legacy as well."
To mark his birthday, on 15 December, his family plan to release a song Mr Safri had written and completed before being admitted into hospital.
He had been in poor health for some years before undergoing a triple heart bypass at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.
After suffering complications following the procedure, a CT scan revealed the singer had brain damage.
The star spent three months in hospital and after what was described at the time as a "miracle recovery" he was discharged and moved to a specialist rehabilitation centre in Moseley, south Birmingham.
Within a week, his family confirmed he had died.
Step-daughter Priya Kumari said: "Everybody knew Balwinder Safri from the Safri Boyz.
"He wasn't just with the older generation, he was with the younger generation too - 100%."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk