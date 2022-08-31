Driver who killed 'aspiring doctor' in Birmingham is jailed
- Published
A driver who killed an aspiring doctor while he crossed a road in Birmingham has been jailed for nine years.
Yahya Adan, 18, had just got off a bus, police said, and was crossing Alum Rock Road on 22 October 2019 when the bus was overtaken by a VW Bora being driven by Raja Khan at up to 50mph.
The 32-year-old struck Mr Adan before driving off, officers said.
Khan, of no fixed abode, was jailed after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.
He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice at a previous hearing at Birmingham Crown Court.
Mr Adan, described by his family as a "beautiful, calm soul" suffered catastrophic injuries in the crash, West Midlands Police said, and died in hospital the following day.
Speaking at the time of his death, Mr Adan's family said he was a generous and compassionate individual who "brought nothing but joy and happiness".
Police said Khan was arrested just over a week after the crash, following a complex investigation.
Det Con Jamie Simon paid tribute to Mr Adan's family, who had waited nearly three years for justice.
"I know this result will never bring Yahya back, but I hope it provides some comfort," he said
At the sentencing hearing on 26 August, Khan was also disqualified from driving for five years, extended by a further four years and six months.
The force said a woman had pleaded guilty to perverting the court of justice in relation to the case and was awaiting sentence, while three others were facing trial on the same charge.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk