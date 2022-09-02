Dates for Birmingham's 2022 German Christmas market
This year's dates for Birmingham's German Christmas market have been confirmed by the city council.
Dozens of stalls with food, drink and gifts will return to the city centre on 3 November and run every day from 10:00 to 21:00 GMT until 23 December.
Other popular attractions, including the big wheel and ice rink in Centenary Square, will run until 8 January.
After a break for the coronavirus pandemic, the market returned last year but on a smaller scale.
About five million people have previously attended the event at Victoria Square each year. It has been running continuously since 1997, except for the 2020 hiatus.
In 2021, there were fewer vendors, with stalls more spaced out to allow for social distancing.
Visitors can expect gluhwein, schnitzel and spicy sausage as well as traditional toys, ornaments and gifts.
