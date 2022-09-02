Former Dudley soldier's mountain race for scar charity
- Published
A former soldier who is about to take on a mountain race for charity says running has helped him recover from a petrol bomb attack in Iraq.
Karl Hinett, from Dudley, suffered 37% burns after he escaped from a blazing armoured vehicle in 2005.
The 35-year-old said he took up running as part of his recovery and had completed more than 100 marathons.
He added he would "push myself to the limit" in the Dragon's Back Race in Wales from Monday.
The event sees competitors go across the UK's mainland mountains from north to south over six days.
WARNING: This article contains a graphic image of the petrol bomb attack in Iraq.
Mr Hinett said he wanted to raise £10,000 through his efforts for The Scar Free Foundation which has helped his recovery.
"It's a very challenging event, famous for its difficulty, but I hope that reflects the seriousness of the cause," he said.
When Mr Hinett and his fellow soldiers escaped the blazing vehicle nearly 20 years ago, photos and footage of the attack went around the world.
Sgt George Long was seen jumping with his uniform on fire but reportedly suffered only minor injuries.
However, Mr Hinett spent 11 days in a coma and underwent 100 hours of operations for his injuries.
Mr Hinett's treatment included help from Britain's first specialist wound research centre at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
The Centre for Conflict Wound Research, run by The Scar Free Foundation, has been developing new techniques to treat burns.
Its goal is to achieve scar-free healing within a generation.
Mr Hinett has become an ambassador for the charity and says the physical effects from scarring have "caused me the most long-term pain".
"Running has been a way to push myself - despite the challenges that living with scarring causes," he explained.
"I am so much more appreciative of my life. I take chances and want to experience more."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk