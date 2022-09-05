Fame cast members reunite for Birmingham anniversary concerts
- Published
Cast members from 1980s TV show Fame have reunited for a series of charity anniversary concerts in Birmingham.
The hit US show first aired on BBC One 40 years ago in June and went on to garner a huge audience over the six seasons it ran.
Cast members became known as The Kids from Fame who sang and performed numerous records during the decade.
Now, seven original cast members are to perform the hits at three concerts at Birmingham Town Hall in September.
Valerie Landsburg (Doris), Lee Curreri (Bruno), Carlo Imperato (Danny), PR Paul (Montgomery), Cynthia Gibb (Holly), Jesse Borrego (Jesse), and Loretta Chandler (Dusty) will perform the theme tune as well as tracks such as Hi-Fidelity, Friday Night and Starmaker.
"In the 1980s people laughed and cried with us. We have all shared so much together," said Valerie Landsburg.
"There is something very special about coming back to the UK for these concerts.
"I was sent to London to do press for Fame in 1982. I was bowled over by the effect the show had in the UK.
"None of us had any idea. Coming back again to perform feels like a perfect circle back to these roots with the fans."
Through the popularity of the show, broadcast on the BBC after Top of the Pops, cast members released five television soundtrack albums and went on to tour Europe and the UK including concerts at the Royal Albert Hall.
The Birmingham shows, which run from 8 to 10 September, are produced by lifelong Fame fan Sue Hinds, in aid of Claire House Children's Hospice, which helps seriously and terminally ill children.
"The journey has been incredible, and I've had the most amazing support from some fellow Fame fans and together we have become a great team," she said.
"Like me, these colleagues want nothing more than to create an amazing product, do the cast and fans proud and raise some money for our fantastic charity."
