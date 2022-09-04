Wolves legend Steve Daley urges prostate cancer checks
- Published
A Wolverhampton Wanderers FC legend has encouraged men to get checked for prostate cancer after his own battle with the disease.
Former Midfielder Steve Daley had his prostate removed via robotic surgery at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital.
He raised awareness with staff before Wolves' Premier League game against Newcastle United at Molineux on 28 August.
Getting tested, he said "can be a lifesaver".
Once the most expensive footballer in England when Manchester City signed him from Wolves for £1,437,500 in September 1979, Daley said when he was told he had cancer it was a big shock.
"Men think they're invincible and I thought I was invincible until the doctor said to me: 'There's cancer there'," he said.
"Blokes could be here walking round with it. I'd say get tested - if they catch it early, you're sorted. If it's not that early, you'll get treated and it might lengthen your life."
Now a great-grandfather, Daley, who made 244 appearances for Wolves, said he had got tested after he suffered "incredible pain in my back and tiredness".
He underwent a blood test, MRI scan and biopsies before he was diagnosed and underwent surgery to have his prostate removed earlier in 2022.
"Several weeks later, I heard from the surgeon that I was cancer free, which was brilliant," he said.
"Now I just have to have my blood tested every three months."
Clare Waymont, who treated Daley in hospital, said: "We're grateful to Steve for helping to promote awareness among men.
"We would urge any men to get tested, but particularly if they have family history of prostate cancer or if they are black, Asian and minority ethnic, with cases higher in those groups."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk