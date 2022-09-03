Suspected drink-driver crashes into Kings Heath opticians
A high street opticians has been badly damaged after a suspected drink-driver crashed into the shop.
West Midlands Police were called to reports of a car hitting a shop in Alcester Road South in Kings Heath at just after 03:35 BST on Saturday.
The male driver was checked by paramedics and spoken to by police. A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
After the car was removed, structural engineers had to check the premises.
